U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg praised abortion for making men “more free” during a virtual campaign event called “White Dudes for Harris” on Monday.

“I’m so glad she has made freedom the theme of her campaign because I think in so many ways that’s at stake,” Buttigieg said of Vice President Kamala Harris while trying to raise funds for her bid for the White House. “Of course, women’s freedom is Exhibit A after Donald Trump demolished the right to choose. But, of course, men are also more free in a country where we have a president who stands up for things like access to abortion care.”

“Men are more free when the leader of the free world, the leader of this country, supports access to birth control and to IVF,” he added.

Pro-life leaders reacted with outrage at his comment and said his perspective “undermines the value of women.”

“This perspective not only undermines the value of women and their inherent dignity but also perpetuates a culture that evades responsibility and fails to support women in their time of need,” Andrea Trudden, vice president of communications and marketing for Heartbeat International, a network of pro-life pregnancy resource centers, told Fox News Digital. “This is a stark reminder of the cultural shift that needs to happen – one where men are called to embrace their roles as responsible adults who support women and children.”

“Pete Buttigieg is right. Men ARE more free when women have abortions. It frees them from responsibility and can even cover up crimes. Is this the ‘freedom’ we’re fighting for women?” 40 Days for Life said in a post to X.

“Based on Pete Buttigieg’s comments, the Harris campaign needs to modify the name of ‘White Dudes for Harris’ to ‘Irresponsible White Dudes for Harris.’ Abortion up until birth at taxpayer expense allows men to be ‘more free?!’ Free from responsibility. Free from the consequences of exploiting women. I am sorry, Mr. Transportation Secretary, that’s not freedom. That is a societal train wreck,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins remarked.

“Pete Buttigieg just said, ‘men are more free when women have access to abortion.’ Wow,” said Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood manager-turned pro-life activist. “Children shouldn’t have to die just so men can use a woman’s body for pleasure with no consequence. That’s a disgusting concept.”

“Pete Buttigieg just said the quiet part out loud. ‘Men are more free when women have access to abortion,'” CatholicVote said in a post to X. “Pro-abortion men want to be ‘more free’ to use women and get out of taking responsibility for their actions.”

Several celebrities were on the “White Dudes for Harris” campaign call as well, including award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin and singer Josh Groban.

The campaign call was pitched as an effort to not “let the MAGA crowd bully other white guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses.”