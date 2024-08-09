Kamala Harris: ‘Now Is the Time’ for a Ceasefire, to ‘Bring the Hostages Home’

Vice President Kamala Harris stated that “now is the time” for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

During a rally in Arizona on Friday, Harris addressed protesters in the crowd and spoke about how she and President Joe Biden were “working around the clock every day” to get a ceasefire deal done between Israel and Hamas.

“So, let me say, I have been clear,” Harris told the crowd. “Now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done. Now is the time, and the president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home.”

The Biden administration has been placing increased pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas since it began a military offensive operation in Gaza to destroy Hamas.

Israel’s military offensive operation in the Hamas-controlled territory of Gaza came after Hamas terrorists launched a land, sea, and air invasion on Israel, leaving 1,200 people dead and more than 250 people taken as hostages.

After the recent death of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, Biden said Haniyeh’s death was “not helpful” in attempting to negotiate a ceasefire.

In November, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting, during which time several hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, were released. Hamas ended up breaking the week-long truce by launching rockets toward Israel.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Biden announced in May a three-part ceasefire deal, which included a “six-week ceasefire in which some hostages would be released, including the five American hostages.”

Under the deal, Israel would also release Palestinian prisoners, and negotiations between Israel and Hamas would begin regarding a permanent ceasefire. The terms of the ceasefire deal were “identical” to ones that had previously been discussed.

Harris has previously criticized Israel for “the scale of human suffering” taking place in Gaza while adding that Israel has a right to defend itself.

In recent remarks, Harris suggested that she would be willing to talk about an arms embargo on Israel with leaders from the Uncommitted National Movement. The pro-Palestinian group has previously encouraged voters to withhold casting their votes for Biden in response to his stance on Israel.