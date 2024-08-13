Elon Musk Offers to Host Kamala Harris for Her First Unscripted Interview Since Joining Race

Wendell Husebø

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to host Vice President Kamala Harris for her first unscripted interview since she joined the presidential race on July 21.

For 23 straight days, the media have failed to host Harris for an interview.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — on December 2, 2023.

“Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too,” Musk posted on X Tuesday morning.

Musk hosted former President Donald Trump on his platform Monday evening.

The conversation included wide-ranging topics, such as:

Musk also endorsed Trump during the interview.

