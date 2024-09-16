Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement early Monday morning that she is “deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt” of former President Donald Trump.

She also said for “all” to do their part to ensure it does not lead to more violence — although the statement had a typo that said “lead to more to violence.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more to violence:

The statement was a follow-up to an earlier one she posted that did not mention an assassination attempt. It simply mentioned “reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida.” She did add in her earlier post, “I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

Harris’s statements claiming she is “disturbed” and that she is “glad he is safe” come after she attacked him last week during a debate claiming he wanted to be a “dictator on day one.”

Harris also falsely claimed that Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he could “do whatever the hell he wants and go into Ukraine.” Trump never told Putin that.

The suspect arrested for the potential assassination attempt, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, appeared to be a fanatical supporter of Ukraine, reportedly traveling there to fight.

According to Reuters, Routh told Newsweek Romania in June 2022 that he tried to join the fight in Ukraine against Russia but was not accepted, so he turned to recruiting others.

“If the governments will not send their official military, then we, civilians, have to pick up the torch and make this thing happen and we have gotten some wonderful people here but it is a small fraction of the number that should be here,” Routh said, according to Reuters.

