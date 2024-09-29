Trump Pokes Fun at Biden Playing Golf: ‘The Guy Can’t Play’

Former President Donald Trump poked fun at President Joe Biden, pointing out that he “can’t play” golf.

During a speech from Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Trump imitated Biden playing golf, and Biden’s claims that used to “drive an 18-wheeler.”

“He said I used to fly jets too, if pilots came in, ‘I used to fly jets.’ If truckers came in, ‘I used to drive a truck.’ The worst of all though, was when he said, ‘I want to play him in golf.’ He wants to play me in golf. You ever see him play?”

Trump proceeded to imitate Biden playing golf.

“And Trump — but I’m a good golfer,” Trump added. “He said, ‘I wanna play him in golf, I’ll give him three strokes a side. I said, ‘Can you believe this? The guy can’t play!’ He never could! By the way, thirty, forty years ago he couldn’t play either.”

Trump’s comments come after he previously challenged Biden to take part in a debate and an “18-hole golf match,” offering to donate $1 million to “any charity” if Biden won. The former president added that he would “give Joe Biden ten strokes a side.”

During the presidential debate on June 27, between Trump and Biden, the two candidates argued over golf, with Biden claiming that while he was vice president under the Obama administration, he got his golf handicap “down to a six.”

In response to Trump’s golf challenge, the Biden campaign issued a statement that Biden was too “busy leading America and defending the free world.”

Biden previously claimed during an interview with Stephen Colbert that he had challenged Trump to a golf match, offering him “three strokes” if Trump could “carry” his own bag.

During Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania, he also noted that the Democrats “would’ve been better” off if they had left “Biden in,” adding that Biden at least “had a base” compared to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I actually believe they would’ve been better if they left Crooked Joe Biden in, because I actually think, at least he had a base, she has no base,” Trump said. “You know, she was the last person, she came in last. Because when he ran, he got fourteen million votes, whatever you want. I’m not a big fan of his. I wouldn’t say he’s exactly the greatest. Do we agree? Not exactly the greatest, he doesn’t have any idea where the hell he is, but I think he’s better than she is.”