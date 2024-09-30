Nolte: Trump Increases Lead over Harris in North Carolina

With a presidential race this close, the smallest movement in the polling feels seismic. In this particular North Carolina poll, former President Trump led by a single point last month. Today, he leads by two points. It’s enough to drive you to drink.

East Carolina U polled 1,005 likely North Carolina voters between September 23-26 and found Trump leading sitting Vice President Kamala Harris by two points, 49 to 47 percent.

At the end of August, Trump led by a single point, 48 to 47 percent.

In the RealClearPolitics average poll of North Carolina state polls, Trump leads by a meager 0.6 points. However, in 2016, on this same day, Trump led Hillary Clinton by an average of 0.3 points. He would go on to win the state by a fairly comfortable margin of 3.6 points.

Also, on this same day in 2020, Joe Biden led in North Carolina by an average of 0.5 points. Trump would go on to win the state by 1.3 points.

Looking at the overall polling during the weekend and today, Trump has a little wind at his back. Of the 11 most recent polls out of Pennsylvania, the state could very well decide the election. Harris has only led in one. Trump has led in four. Six are tied — which is pretty incredible.

There’s no doubt Harris had a terrible weekend, which is not yet reflected in the polls. Her inane decision to visit the southern border after four years of ignoring it, an act that only drew attention to her biggest political weakness, will be remembered as a fatal error should she lose the election. Additionally, on top of Kamala’s Dukakis-style border visit, America was hit with the news that up to 650,000 of the ten-plus million migrants the Biden-Harris administration has allowed into the country are criminals and criminal suspects. More than 13,000 are murderers on the loose.

Trump wasn’t lying when he said foreign countries are opening up their prisons and sending the bad guys into Kamala’s America, where they are welcomed with free rent, free healthcare, and a monthly allowance. Real Americans should have it so good.

It will also be interesting to see how the Biden-Harris administration’s lack of action regarding the flooding here in Western North Carolina plays out with voters. New York or Washington, DC, get two inches of snow and it leads the national news for days. Our little towns have been ravaged or wiped out entirely. Where the hell is everyone?

