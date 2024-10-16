Vice President Kamala Harris referred to taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for inmates and illegal migrants as a “remote” issue in her recent interview with Fox News.

The subject came up when journalist Bret Baier questioned Kamala about a string of Trump ads highlighting her past statements on taxpayer-funded surgeries for inmates.

“A few of them seem to break through. This particular one from the Trump campaign has gotten a lot of attention,” Baier said before the ad played.

The ad, which played during football games last month, shared a direct quote from Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded surgery for prisoners.

“Every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access,” the ad features her saying.

“Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detained illegal aliens to transition to another gender?” Baier asked Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris then said that she would “follow the law” and even claimed former President Trump practiced the same policies in his administration.

“I will follow the law and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed. Now it’s a public report that under Donald Trump’s administration, these surgeries were available on a medical necessity basis to people in the federal prison system. I think, frankly, that ad from the Trump campaign is a little bit like throwing stones when you’re living in a glass house,” she said.

“The Trump aides say he never advocated for that prison policy and no gender transition surgeries happened during his presidency,” Baier shot back.

“You gotta take responsibility for what happened in your administration,” responded Kamala Harris.

When Baier asked if she would “still advocate for using taxpayer dollars gender-reassignment surgeries,” Kamala Harris said that she would “follow the law” again while referring to it as a “remote” issue.

“He spent $20 million on those ads trying to create a sense of fear in the voters because he actually has no plan in this election that is about focusing the needs of the American people. $20 million in that ad on an issue that, as it relates to the biggest issues that affect the American people, is really quite remote, and again, his policy was no different,” she said.