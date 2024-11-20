Biden-Harris DHS to Funnel 65K More Foreign Workers into Blue-Collar Jobs

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will funnel an additional 65,000 H-2B foreign visa workers into blue-collar jobs, even as Americans continue losing out in the labor market to an increasing flow of migrant workers.

DHS and the Labor Department made the announcement soon after the presidential election, noting that the agency will allow businesses to import 65,000 additional H-2B foreign visa workers to take jobs in construction, meatpacking, landscaping, and other industries.

Already, businesses are allowed to import 66,000 H-2B foreign visa workers to take blue-collar, nonagricultural American jobs annually though that cap is routinely expanded by presidential administrations.

In his announcement, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that importing more foreign workers for American jobs is meant to deter U.S. wage increases and thus “keeping prices down.”

“By maximizing the use of the H-2B visa program, the Department of Homeland Security is helping to ensure the labor needs of American businesses are met, keeping prices down for consumers while strengthening worker protections and deterring irregular migration to the United States,” Mayorkas said.

Specifically, 20,000 of the 65,000 H-2B visas will go to Guatemalans, El Salvadorans, Hondurans, Haitians, Colombians, Ecuadorians, or Costa Ricans while the other 45,000 visas will go to foreign workers who previously arrived in the U.S. on H-2Bs.

As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, the H-2B visa program is fraught with abuse.

The expansion of foreign workers into the labor market comes even as Bureau of Labor Statistics data continuously shows that native-born Americans are falling out of the workplace and the overwhelming majority of new jobs are going to newly arrived migrants.

In the last year, for example, native-born Americans have lost nearly 800,000 jobs while foreign-born workers have secured more than a million jobs.

Similarly, native-born Americans continue to have fewer jobs today than they did before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, indicating that all net job growth has gone to foreign-born workers.

