DOGE Cancels $17M Project Providing ‘Tax Policy Advice to Liberia’

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) this week canceled a $17 million project providing “tax policy advice to Liberia,” Elon Musk — who is heading up the DOGE efforts — announced this week.

“Among many other things, @DOGE today canceled a $17M project to provide tax policy advice to Liberia,” Musk announced on Monday, asking, “Why would anyone think that this is a good use of YOUR tax money?”

The announcement comes as DOGE continues to tally up major wins for American taxpayers as it audits the federal government as part of the Trump administration’s greater goal of slashing government waste.

DOGE Count, which is tracking major DOGE wins, highlighted several of these major savings for the American people. One of the biggest occurred in January with the cancellation of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts, totaling over $1 billion. This included 14 in the Department of Agriculture — totaling $110,618,680 — 15 in the Department of Health and Human Services costing taxpayers $28,187,448, and seven in the Department of Homeland Security, totaling $14,925,126.

DOGE also announced the cancellation of numerous consulting contracts, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

Further, well over $1 million has been saved with the termination of NASA’s Politico subscriptions, the State Department’s Associated Press subscriptions, and the Department of Treasury’s New York Times subscriptions. Another $182 million was saved with the cancellation of HHS contracts, including the termination of a contract for an Anthony Fauci exhibit.

DOGE also announced NIH amassing $4 billion in taxpayer savings with the termination of “excessive grant administrative costs.”

These wins come on the heels of Musk announcing on Monday that DOGE uncovered FEMA recently sending $59 million to New York City to house illegal migrants in luxury hotels.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk said. “That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”