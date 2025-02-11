Poll: Plurality Views Make America Healthy Again Movement Favorably

A plurality views the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement favorably, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

Overall, 46 percent have a favorable view of the MAHA movement, compared to 18 percent who do not. Another 36 percent do not know.

There is highest MAHA favorability among Republicans, 73 percent. A plurality of independents, 44 percent, do not know how they feel about it; another 38 percent view it favorably, and 17 percent do not.

A plurality of Democrats also do not know how they feel about MAHA, followed by 34 percent who view the movement unfavorably and 25 percent who view it favorably.

The survey was taken February 2-4, 2024, among 1,604 respondents. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

MAHA was teased on the campaign trail after Robert F Kennedy Jr. — President Donald Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary — threw his weight behind Trump. During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy told senators that the MAHA movement is critical because the overall “ship is sinking.”

“President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again,” Kennedy stated, later adding, “Trump has asked me, because I’m in a unique position to end that, and that is what I’m doing.”

He explained:

And if we don’t solve that problem, senator, all of the other disputes we have about who’s paying and whether it’s insurance companies, whether it’s providers, whether it’s HMOs, whether it’s patients or families, all of those are moving deck chairs around on the Titanic. Our ship is sinking.

The MAHA movement is already underway in small ways. Steak ‘n Shake, for example, has said they are cooking fries in tallow rather than seed oils, and many cities in Florida have acted to remove fluoride from the water supply.

Kennedy’s raising questions on these issues — from food additives to a general distrust of the medical establishment — has resonated, particularly, with MAHA moms across the country:

“He was a huge factor in my vote for Trump,” said Chana Walker, a 37-year-old hairstylist and former Democratic voter, as she waited outside an overflow room with fellow fans of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement. … “If you look over in Europe, you can probably name and recognize most of the ingredients,” said Emily Stack, the 30-year-old political director of Moms for America. “But here, you look at the same product and can’t even pronounce half of them.”

