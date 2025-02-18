Exclusive — Rep. Keith Self: Use Reconciliation to Kill Fauxchahontas’s CFPB

Trump has moved to reign in the rogue agency, a longtime conservative target. As Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reported:

CFPB has become one of Washington’s most powerful—and least accountable—agencies. Created under Dodd-Frank in 2010, it was Elizabeth Warren’s pet project, designed to operate beyond the reach of voters and elected officials. Unlike most agencies, the CFPB isn’t funded by Congress but instead pulls money directly from the Federal Reserve, shielding it from normal budgetary oversight. For years, it was led by a single director who could not even be removed by the president—a blatantly unconstitutional structure that the Supreme Court struck down in 2020.

The Defund the CFPB Act, introduced by Self on Thursday and by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Senate, aims to permanently prohibit the CFPB from withdrawing funds from the Federal Reserve, effectively eliminating the agency’s financial autonomy. The legislation would amend the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 by setting the CFPB’s funding statutory withdraw limit to $0, thereby restricting its operational capabilities.

Self and other conservatives believe the agency is beyond the point of restoration and must be defanged.

“The recent directives from the Trump administration affirm what American businesses, banks, and taxpayers know—that this burdensome bureaucratic agency is well past the point of meaningful reform,” Self said in a statement to Breitbart News. “By including the Defund the CFPB Act in the reconciliation package, we can ensure that these actions have a lasting impact and restore accountability within our financial regulatory framework.”

Trump has blasted the CFPB and Warren, saying the agency “was set up to destroy people. [Warren] used that as her little personal agency to go around and destroy people. She’s a fake. Just like she said she was an Indian, and she wasn’t an Indian. You have more Indian blood in you than she has.”

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director and acting CFPB Director Russell Vought has directed the agency to cease all supervisory and examination activities, halted new funding requests from the Federal Reserve, and temporarily closed the CFPB’s headquarters, as liberals like Warren watch helplessly.

Additionally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has instructed the CFPB to suspend further legal actions and rulemaking processes, signaling a decisive move toward the agency’s dissolution.

There are signs of more carnage ahead at CFPB. Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government, has made clear the agency is in his sights.