The Trump White House responded to the Democrats’ cringe video game-style “choose your fighter” TikTok featuring members of the Trump administration, reminding the left that Americans chose their fighters in November.

The original video touted by Democrats featured Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Lauren Underwood (D-IL), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Judy Chu (D-CA), and Susie Lee (D-NV). Some of the women even debuted some martial arts moves.

The video game style TikTok instructs gamers to choose which character they would like to use as their fighter, with features about each character listed next to them. For example, Ocasio-Cortez’s noted that she is the “youngest woman + Latina to be elected to the House.”

But the Trump White House responded with a video of their own using the same music and featuring the fighters America actually chose in the last election.

“Hey @HouseDemocrats, we fixed this for you!” the White House official X account wrote, posting the video featuring President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, FBI Director Kash Patel, and others.

“America chose its fighters last November,” words across the video read.

“The easiest choice ever!” one commenter remarked with another adding, “Badass versus cringe.”