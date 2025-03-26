Watch Live: Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel Testify Before House

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, March 26.

The heads of America’s intelligence agencies testified Tuesday before the Senate, though the hearing was largely hijacked by Democrats trying to gin up controversy over an Atlantic reporter accidentally being added to a Signal group chat of Trump cabinet members.

Gabbard and Ratcliffe testified Tuesday that no classified material was shared in the group chat.