New York State Lawmakers Likely to Pass Assisted Suicide Bill Next Week

New York lawmakers are “likely” to pass a bill next week that would legalize physician-assisted suicide in the state, the New York Post reported.

“I do believe there are the votes and it is likely it will come to the floor,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins told reporters.

The bill would allow people with a prognoses of six months or less to live to be prescribed lethal drugs to end their lives. The bill will be sent to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk after the state legislature votes, which could be as soon as Monday, according to the report.

A source familiar with the matter told the outlet the vote is likely to be scheduled for Monday, and the Senate majority leader’s nod to the bill indicated wide support for it among Democrats who control both chambers of the state legislature.

“Ultimately, the majority of the conference felt comfortable with providing options for people during difficult end of life times,” Stewart-Cousins said.

Bob Bellafiore, spokesperson for the New York State Catholic Conference, said in opposition to the bill, “handing sick people a suicide cocktail is not compassion, nor is it healthcare.”

“We know many Democratic senators have very deep reservations about this bill and they should be allowed to vote their conscience instead of toeing a party line,” Bellafiore told The Post.

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, one of the Senators spearheading the effort to pass the bill, said the measure is about “honoring choice.”

“Passing the Medical Aid in Dying Act affirms New Yorkers’ right to make deeply personal end-of-life decisions. This legislation offers terminally ill individuals the autonomy to choose a peaceful and dignified passing, surrounded by loved ones,” Scarcella-Spanton said.

“It’s about honoring choice, alleviating suffering, and treating people with the compassion they deserve. I’m proud to see that we have the support to get this landmark piece of legislation done,” Scarcella-Spanton added.

If legislators pass the bill and Hochul signs it, New York will become the 12th state, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize assisted suicide. Delaware became the 11th state to legalize the practice last month.

