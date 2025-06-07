BEDMINSTER, New Jersey–President Donald Trump will head to Camp David for a “retreat of principals” on Sunday, where they will discuss a number of topics, according to a White House official.

Trump jetted off for New Jersey on Friday, as he is set to attend the UFC 316 in Newark on Saturday night. While the president was initially scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday evening, he will now travel to Camp David instead, where he and Vice President JD Vance will have meetings to discuss various topics. These retreats will become a regular occurrence, per the official.

“The White House has organized what will become a regular off-campus retreat of principals attended by the President and Vice President. They will meet on a number of issues and topics,” the official said.

Trump will return to Washington, DC, on Monday.

Saturday night the Prudential Center is sure to be electric, with the president set to attend the UFC fights, headlined by the Bantamweight main event between Merab “the Machine” Dvalishvili and “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

Trump has become a regular attendee at UFC fights, and always sends the crowd into a tizzy during his walkouts into the arena, as fans are serenaded to the sounds of Kid Rock’s “American Badass.”

The president typically walks out with an entourage of UFC President Dana White, celebrities, cabinet members, or family members, and makes the rounds with stars ringside. At the last fight Trump attended, UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, he walked out with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)–who is running for governor in the Sunshine State–and some of his grandchildren.

He has also made a habit of greeting UFC announcers Joe Rogan, John Anik, and former Heavyweight Champion and U.S. Olympian Daniel Cormier during his entries.

“It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won, now that he’s the president again, oh my God,” Rogan had to shout into his microphone when Trump attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in November on the heels of his historic election win.