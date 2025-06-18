A drag show was performed on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to several reports.

In a post on X, Oregon state Rep. Dwayne Yunker (R) confirmed that a drag show had been performed on the Oregon House floor “to celebrate Black Drag Queens.”

Yunker’s post included a video showing the drag queens dancing and singing on the floor of the Oregon House.

“I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater,” Yunker added. “The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and serving all Oregonians not partisan spectacles designed to push cultural agendas. If this feels more like a performance than governance, you’re not alone.”

On Tuesday, prior to the draw show, Yunker revealed that “two drag queens” would be “performing a lip-sync in honor of a Democratic House resolution recognizing Black drag queens in Oregon.”

“This is outrageous and a complete waste of taxpayer money,” Yunker added.

In response to the video, several people took to social media to express embarrassment and point out why Republicans think Democrats “are a joke.”

“They shut down a Republican state rep for reading excerpts from a book that was allowed in schools as an example of what little kids should NOT be exposed to,” one person wrote in a post on X. “But this is allowed on the floor?”

“Oregon sucks…I’m so embarrassed,” another person wrote in a post.

“And taxpayers likely paid for it and the tips,” another person wrote.

“Perfect example of why we think Democrats are a joke,” another person wrote.

“How many of them would be offended if some members decided to have a Catholic Mass in the chamber tomorrow?” one person asked. “Would that be allowed?”