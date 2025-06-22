The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deleted a social media post calling Iran “victims” of the recent bombing of its nuclear facilities by the United States.

The now-deleted post on X said the department’s “hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.”

The rest of the post said that the department would be monitoring for any potential threats in Los Angeles County.

While the post was deleted on X, the first two sentences expressing sympathy for Iran were edited out on Facebook.

After significant blowback and criticism, the sheriff’s department apologized, calling the post “offensive and inappropriate.”

“We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran. This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department,” it said.

“As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities,” it added. “We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight. As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”

The department concluded that they have launched an “internal review” to determine how the post was published.

