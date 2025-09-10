Donald Trump Jr’s Tribute to Charlie Kirk: ‘He Was Like a Little Brother to Me’

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a deeply personal statement Wednesday following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, expressing grief over the loss of his close friend and highlighting Kirk’s courage, faith, devotion to his family, and lasting influence on American youth and politics.

“This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world — he was a true inspiration,” Trump Jr. wrote. “He lived every day with purpose. His faith in God was unshakable, his love for Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and cared for his two beautiful kids showed the kind of man he truly was.”

Trump Jr. emphasized Kirk’s influence on young people, stating that “the impact he had on young people — reaching them in masses, giving them courage to stand up, to think for themselves, and to fight for freedom — is immeasurable. There is no question that Charlie’s work and his voice helped my father win the presidency. He changed the direction of this nation.”

He described Kirk as “never a threat to anyone” — “He was civil, he was kind, he listened and responded with respect.” Trump Jr. stated. “The only ‘threat’ he ever posed was that he was incredibly effective. He was a powerful messenger of truth, and people heard that truth. That’s what made him a target.”

“This loss is absolutely devastating — not only for Erika and the kids, but for our country. We’ve lost a leader, a fighter, and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare,” Trump Jr. continued. He said Kirk’s work would endure because it was “grounded in faith, in truth, and in courage,” adding, “I’ll honor him by loving boldly, speaking truth without fear, and continuing his spirit of courage. His fight lives on in all of us who loved him.”

Reflecting on the fragility of life, Trump Jr. remarked, “We can’t wait to tell people how much they mean to us — we can’t admire them in silence. Charlie knew he was loved, but I want to say it again: he was a brother to me, and I will carry that with me forever.” He closed his tribute with: “This is an unimaginable loss. For me, for his family, for everyone who loved him, and for America. Rest in peace, brother. You will be missed more than words can ever say — but your legacy will never be forgotten and we will keep fighting the good fight.”

Kirk, 31, died after being shot in the neck during a Q&A session on the campus of Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump confirmed the news in a Truth Social post, writing that “no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” He also ordered all U.S. flags flown at half-mast through Sunday evening.

The assassination has drawn responses from national and international leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Kirk as a “lion-hearted friend of Israel” who was “murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom.” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mourned Kirk as “our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech,” noting the parallels to his own family’s history of political assassinations.

Kirk’s death comes after warnings he issued earlier this year about what he called “assassination culture” on the political left. In an April post on X, he cited research showing a rising acceptance of political violence and warned that “the left is being whipped into a violent frenzy.”