Governor Gavin Newsom (CA-D) is asking supporters to purchase his upcoming memoir as he seeks to unseat Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup:How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon from the top position on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction bestseller list, where Schweizer’s book has remained for three consecutive weeks.

In a February 12 email to supporters of his Campaign for Democracy PAC, Newsom asked recipients to buy copies of his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, which is scheduled for release on February 24. “It comes out in less than two weeks, and I’d really like you to read it,” he wrote, adding, “If you haven’t ordered a copy yet and that’s all you need to hear, use this link to get yours.” He included a purchase link and said the book “covers some very personal ground” and includes “some of the political stories I’m sure you’ll enjoy.”

Newsom continued, highlighting that the book features what he called “personal interactions with President Trump,” including “The invisible plane (unbelievable), the presidential toilet (yes), the state secrets … or what should have been state secrets.”

He then directly targeted The Invisible Coup, which reached #1 on Amazon across all book categories a day ahead of its official release and has been the #1 New York Times hardcover nonfiction bestseller for three weeks in a row, writing, “And as an added bonus, the #1 NYT best-seller right now is a far-right book about the Great Replacement Theory. So… let’s replace that.”

Newsom ended the pitch by promising that “We’ll get together on a Zoom to talk about it and answer any questions folks have about the stories.”

Schweizer responded to Newsom’s plea on X: “.@GavinNewsom is SWEATING, not a very presidential look. Not sure why he is attacking me to his elite donors… Is he worried his book is going to flop? Or that we are going to expose his deep CCP ties… again! cc: @CAgovernor @GovPressOffice”

Street art appeared in Los Angeles and Sacramento in late January that drew inspiration from themes in The Invisible Coup. The installations were attributed to conservative street artist Sabo and depicted Chinese fighter jets flying through the sky, an apparent reference to the book’s reporting that thousands of Chinese pilots are sent to the United States for training with what Schweizer describes as “virtually no oversight” before returning to serve in China’s military. The book identifies Sierra Academy of Aeronautics in Atwater, California, as one of the flight schools involved.

Other posters showed Chinese babies parachuting from the sky — tied to what Peter Schweizer calls the “Manchurian Generation.” Schweizer has stated that Chinese research firms believe “Roughly a million Chinese babies have been born in the United States over the last 13 years and are being raised in China,” emphasizing that “When they turn 18 years old, they’re going to be able to vote. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns. They’re going to be able to apply for government jobs.”

The artwork also portrayed Newsom clad in a communist uniform overlooking Los Angeles streets consumed by rioters, with scenes similar to last year’s anti-ICE riots that saw radicals shut down traffic on the 101 freeway before setting police cars on fire while agitators waved Mexican flags. The Invisible Coup reveals how Mexico’s 50-plus consulates across the U.S. are running a shadow campaign, including staging massive pro-immigration protests, to bend American elections in favor of Mexican interests, and details how Mexico uses its consulates to flood American schools with Marxist, anti-American textbooks.

The Invisible Coup is the fifth consecutive #1 New York Times bestselling book by Schweizer, who is also the president of the Government Accountability Institute and a Breitbart News senior contributor. The book is available to purchase here.

Click here to read more articles about Schweizer and his crucial work.