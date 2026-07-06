A cranky New York Times reporter was mocked Friday for complaining about Fourth of July military flyovers in Washington, DC.

“The Interview” host Lulu Garcia-Navarro shared her complaints in a social media post the day before thousands of people gathered on the National Mall to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the New York Post reported Sunday.

“Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse,” she wrote:

Social media users were quick to reply to her post, one person writing, “AW FUCK YEAH, CRY HARDER ABOUT IT USA! USA! USA!” while someone else said, “I’m sorry America is happening to you.”

“Sorry, I can’t hear your Marxist whining over the awesome sound of jet powered American Exceptionalism!!!! Hiiiighway to the Danger Zone!” another user replied.

Video footage showed people cheering and clapping during the flyovers:

The Post article said Garcia-Navarro issued her complaint at the beginning of the flyover that lasted for about three hours and increased show time on Saturday.

Prior to the Fourth of July celebrations, President Donald Trump said Americans would witness the “biggest” airshow in U.S. history, and Breitbart News highlighted more patriotic events happening in the nation’s capitol including the Great American State Fair.

In addition to the noisy events the crowds enjoyed, the July Fourth celebration included the “largest” fireworks display in American history, featuring 850,000 fireworks that blasted for 40 minutes, according to Breitbart News.

During his speech before the fireworks show on Saturday evening, President Trump said, “For two and a half centuries, our American republic has stood as the crowning achievement of human history. This country is the home of freedom. This is the land of liberty, and this is a flag that’s the banner of the most extraordinary, most exceptional, most incredible nation ever to exist on the face of the earth. And we’re doing better now than we’ve ever done before.

“No people have done more good, shown more courage, made more progress, righted more injustice, or achieved more greatness than you, the American people. For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world. All over the world, they try and be like us. Nobody can be like us. And with God’s help, we will always be this, or even better.”