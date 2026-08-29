Exclusive — Sam Nunberg: Democrats ‘Let Their Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Control Everything They Do

Sam Nunberg, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, pointed out that the Democrat Party has “no idea how to not let their Trump Derangement Syndrome” control everything they do.

While speaking to host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Nunberg spoke about how “the greatest thing to ever happen to the Republican Party” was the Democrat Party “playing defense and lying to the public” about former President Joe Biden.

“One of our problems, we as Republicans, when we had the Paul Ryan’s and the John Boehner’s, when President Trump was elected in 2016 and entered office in 2017, was we have no idea how to govern. But, the reality of the situation is that the Democrats have no idea how to not let their Trump Derangement Syndrome just control every action they do, and that will backfire,” Nunberg explained.

“At the end of the day, the greatest thing to ever happened to the Republican Party was the Democrats playing defense and lying to the public about Joe Biden,” he said.

“That is one of the reasons why the energy on their side is with the Communists and Islamists, and because they are just so furious because they had Biden pushed down their throats in 2020, saying, ‘Look, he’s the only candidate that’s going to be able to beat Trump.'”

Nunberg continued to warn that if the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, they will impeach Trump for a third time.

“Now, will the Democrats impeach Donald Trump? Yes, they will. This idea that Jared Kushner can go talk to Hakeem Jeffries and have a sit down, and that they can start playing nice and figure out ways to work with each other, and maybe some of the President’s adviser’s will tell him, ‘Well, if you do some trades on liberal policies, then that’ll be good for your legacy,’ and the Democrats won’t do the impeachment, that’s just not the reality. That’s not the way life’s going to work.”