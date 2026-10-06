Exclusive — Sec. Markwayne Mullin: DHS ‘Focused on Targeting Individuals Instead of Job Site Raids’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin shared that DHS is “focused on targeting individuals instead of job site raids” during a Breitbart News event on Tuesday.

While speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Mullin was asked about the “overarching differences between what we saw during the Biden administration where they allowed in hundreds of thousands” of people versus the Trump administration.

Among the differences, Mullin noted that under former President Joe Biden’s administration, it is estimated that “between 10 and 23 million” people were allowed into the United States.

“I think the number is probably in the 20s, because when you start talking to the sector chiefs that were there during the Biden administration, and the numbers that they were processing, and how fast they were processing, there are some individuals that they were processing 100 percent as they came across the border within hours, and they were not doing biometrics with them,” Mullin said. “They [weren’t] checking anything. They were just simply taking a name, giving asylum, putting them on probation, and ship them out the door.”

Mullin added that now, under the Trump administration, DHS is “checking all the asylum cases” that were put on probation.

“So, when we talk about difference of enforcement, the reason why our arrest numbers have increased drastically, and you look at what’s happening with our deportation, what we have done is become very focused on targeting individuals, instead of doing job site raids, Home Depot raids — which are okay, but you don’t know who you are gathering all the time,” Mullin explained.

“When we’re doing targeted people, we’re going after people we have warrants on — administrative warrants or judicial warrants,” Mullin continued. “We always have three to four — what we call, collateral criminals with them. The individual’s never by themselves, so when we serve a warrant, our numbers are going up because everybody we’re making contact with, we’re making an arrest.”