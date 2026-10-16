Democrat-Backed Senate Candidate Dan Osborn Caught Calling Deb Fischer a ‘Bitch’ After Losing to Her

Nebraska independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn apologized after a recording captured him calling Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) a “bitch” while discussing his 2024 election loss to her, according to Politico.

Osborn, who has Democrat backing in his current campaign against Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), made the remark at a campaign-related gathering in the Omaha area this summer, Politico reported.

The discussion turned to Osborn’s unsuccessful challenge against Fischer. After playing one of his campaign advertisements targeting her, Osborn yelled, “And I fucking lost to that bitch,” according to the report.

A campaign volunteer secretly recorded the conversation. Politico obtained the audio from another person and granted both individuals anonymity because they feared retaliation. The volunteer, who no longer helps Osborn’s campaign, told the outlet they were stunned by his language about Fischer.

The report did not say whether the remark was the reason the volunteer stopped working with the campaign. Osborn acknowledged the comment and apologized in a statement to Politico.

“I’m a sailor, and sometimes I swear like one and make stupid jokes. I was wrong to speak that way about Senator Fischer,” he said.

Fischer responded by pointing to his previous defeat and predicting another loss in November.

“Of course he lost and he will lose again. Pete will win this,” she told the outlet.

The recording surfaced as Osborn seeks a different Nebraska Senate seat two years after losing to Fischer. A YouGov survey conducted September 24-October 3 found Osborn at 48 percent and Ricketts at 47 percent, with three percent undecided.