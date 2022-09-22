Exclusive — Larry Elder: Uncle Tom II ‘Has the Potential to Change Race Relations’ in America

Larry Elder told Breitbart News on Thursday that his latest film, Uncle Tom II, could potentially “change race relations” in America.

“I think it has the potential to change race relations in this country if enough people saw it, including our friend Barack Obama,” Elder said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Elder, a writer and executive producer of Uncle Tom II, said reviews of the film shared on IMDB reflected its impact.

He stated, “Look at some of the reviews on IMDb. They blow me away. People are saying, ‘I never knew about this,’ ‘This is eye-opening,’ ‘Every American ought to see this.'”

Elder reflected on former President Barack Obama’s claim that “racism” is an integral component of America’s national fabric. In 2015, Obama said, “The legacy of slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination in almost every institution of our lives, that casts a long shadow and that’s still part of our DNA that’s passed on. We’re not cured of it. Racism, we are not cured of it.”

Elder recalled Obama’s focus on fomenting racial resentment while lamenting the former president’s failure to use his position and talent against racial agitation.

Elder stated, “If anybody had a reason to believe that [anyone in] America could realize their potential if you work hard, it’s Barack Obama. What did he do when he gets in here? He said racism is in America’s DNA. He embraced the Black Lives Matter movement, had Al Sharpton in the White House over 70 times, talked about Ferguson — even though Ferguson was a lie — this guy ought to be ashamed of himself.”

Elder said Obama “is a racial fraud” and “racial hustler who did damage to America, in my opinion, then Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton combined,” adding that the 44th president “had such credibility” and potential as a “well-educated,” “articulate,” and “smooth” president.

Elder described the movie as a corrective measure against political and racial grievance-mongering targeting blacks.

“American academia has been taken over by the very people that don’t want to tell the story,” he concluded. “That’s why people are misled. That’s why I think Uncle Tom I and Uncle Tom II are so important and so powerful.”

Marlow observed how the narrative template of victimization targeting blacks is politically applied to other arbitrarily defined demographic categories. Uncle Tom II, he added, explains the political weaponization of oppression narratives through the “Black Lives Matter” campaign and enterprise.

Marlow said, “I’m always trying to find the humor in things — partially because I spent so much time in this world, the world of ideas, and there’s so much to not be optimistic about — and I have always made a little bit of fun of how Black Lives Matter became about “black trans lives.”

“How did the trans get lumped in with blacks?” he asked. “There actually was slavery and Jim Crow in this country, but now all of a sudden, because you decide you were trans like three weeks ago, you’re now in the same class of people as people whose ancestors literally were enslaved? It seemed kind of far-fetched to me, but then I realized it’s not a joke. Watch this movie.”

Elder hosts an eponymous radio program and internet-based show.