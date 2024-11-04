The early and mail-in vote gap between Democrats and Republicans has been reduced in Pennsylvania this election cycle compared to 2020, Republican Pennsylvania congressional candidate Rob Mercuri said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through the figures right before Election Day.

“You know, the Democrats are doing this kind of trying to defy gravity thing, where they are trying to double down on four failed years, and it’s just not going to work. The only thing they have is to demonize the other side,” Mercuri said, noting that “we’ve seen early voting numbers in record amounts” before getting specific.

“But inside of that, in our area, we’re seeing Democratic early voting be sluggish compared to 2020 overall. It’s about half of what it was in 2020 in our area, but the ratio of Democrats to Republicans — and good for our side — is that it’s very much improved,” he said, explaining that the figures were about four to one, Democrat to Republican, in the 2020 presidential election for mail-in voting.

“This year on, so far, it’s two to one. So every other voter who’s voting by mail is Republican, and so I think that’s a great trend for us, and it shows the enthusiasm is on our side, which we love,” the West Point graduate explained.

Host Mike Slater broke down these figures in the Keystone State even further.

“So I have here that these are ballots returned as of yesterday. So Democrats total have, we’ll just round up a little bit — a million early voters so far, locked in a million. Now that doesn’t say they’re voting for Kamala either, but we’ll go with it, a million, and Republicans have just under 600,000,” Slater said.

“So you look at that and you’re like, Well, hold on. I mean, to your point like two to one. Democrats are like, they’re crushing this in early voting. But it says here the change from 2020 is Democrats are down … 700,000 votes from where they were four years ago on early voting,” Slater explained.

“That’s right,” Mercuri said. “That’s what we’ve seen in our area, about, it’s about half. So, you know, if you’re looking at on a million down 700,000 from 2020, it’s approximately, you know, half. So it’s a massive — less enthusiasm,” he said, although he noted that some remain skeptical.

“I’ve heard hedging by some, you know, statisticians, where they’re saying, well, 2020, was COVID, you know. So some of this we may see come back at the polls for Democrats,” he said, noting that others wonder if the Republicans who are now voting — early voting or through the mail — have already voted, therefore they are not necessarily new voters.

“But I will say there are percentages — and I’ve seen them, you know, at the polls for these early voting locations — there are some first-time voters there who have, you know, they’re registering to vote. They’re voting. They’re coming out of the woodwork. So I think even if it’s a small percent — six percent, eight percent — of new voters, first time voters, like, that’s big,” he said. “We’ll take it.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.