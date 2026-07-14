It is “completely inexplicable” that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) pardoned an immigrant child molester from Laos, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Pigott discussed Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal immigrant – 42-year-old Tou Lue Vang, hailing from Laos who was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl – to shield him from deportation. Host Mike Slater pointed out that he was convicted, but the family “didn’t cooperate with the police, so they let him go.”

“He didn’t serve any jail time. Just let him walk the streets of Minnesota. And but because he committed this crime, he lost his legal status. But we were just ready to deport him, and the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, pardoned him,” Slater said, walking through the case.

“It really is inexplicable,” Pigott said. “I mean, you had a pardon from Governor Tim Walz to try to shield this individual from deportation, and then what happened afterwards is Secretary Rubio moving then to revoke the legal status of this individual, and then you have our colleagues at DHS and ICE quickly moving to remove this individual from the country so he can never threaten another American ever again.”

“It really is completely inexplicable,” he emphasized.

Pigott explained that this individual had a legal status in 1994, but it was taken away following his conviction of these heinous crimes against a child. Pigott explained, noting he could not explain Walz’s action:

That would automatically revoke that legal status and lead to that deportation order. However, because we didn’t have an ability to deport people back to Laos during that time period, that deportation order remained active but wasn’t acted upon for for many, many decades. And then we have a situation now where we’re able to deport this individual back to us because of changes in our ability to do that under President Trump, and that’s when that pardon was moved in order to try to shield this individual from deportation by removing that underlying cause – is the thought process here – by removing that underlying cause that led to that revocation of the legal status. The reformed case is always part of it. In terms of when we’re looking at this, there was some arguments they made about this being a panel, about taking letters from the community and the like. But fundamentally, we’re talking about an individual who admitted to these crimes, had a longstanding deportation order, and then an attempt to shield this individual, despite the fact, as you noted, he downplayed these really awful, terrible things that he did for years, tried to downplay them while admitting to them.

“It really was not someone we should have in this country. And to state the obvious, we’re certainly under no obligation to allow someone like this to remain in our country and threaten American children,” he added.

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