Exclusive — Republican NY Governor Candidate Bruce Blakeman: I’ll Be a ‘Check’ on Socialist Mayor Mamdani

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has a report card this time, Bruce Blakeman, Republican candidate for governor of New York, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining how his campaign differs from Republican challengers in the past and promising to serve as a “check” on socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Blakeman said Lee Zeldin, who ran a solid campaign last election cycle, is a “great guy,” but he now has an advantage that Zeldin did not have four years ago: Hochul now has a track record.

“I have a big advantage over Lee Zeldin because when he ran four years ago, Kathy Hochul didn’t have a report card. She had just become governor because Cuomo had left, and she was lieutenant governor,” he said. “And right now, we are the most overtaxed state in the United States of America. We’re the most overregulated state.”

“Our electric bills are 70 percent higher than the national average. She’s the most pro-criminal governor in the United States of America,” he said, describing people as “miserable.”

“They’re unhappy under Kathy Hochul. So I’ve got that report card of hers,” Blakeman continued, explaining that he can compare her record to his as Nassau County Executive.

“And I also got my report card. I lead a county that’s larger than eight states in population. I cut 150 million dollars in taxes. I haven’t raised taxes a penny in four years. I’ve got four budget surpluses, seven bond upgrades, and U.S. News and World Report says I have the safest county in America because I hired 900 new law enforcement professionals,” Blakeman said.

“So right now I have a big advantage because I’m going to compare my report card with her report card, and as a result, people will realize that I am the one that should be leading this state. This state is number 50 in economic outlook. We’re at the very, very bottom. People are unhappy. They want a governor that will make them happy,” he stated, ensuring that he will do everything he can to keep socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at bay.

“Kathy Hochul endorsed Zoran Mandani. Zoran Mandami endorsed her. She gave him $5 billion to bail out his budget without any strings attached, without any conditions, without any requirements that he cut spending. So they’re lockstep together,” he reminded listeners, promising to serve as a “check” on the socialist leader.

“I will be a check on Zohran Mandami. Zohran Mandami is an anti-Semite. He’s anti-Christian. He’s anti-American. He’s anti-capitalism. I will be a strong governor who makes sure that he doesn’t destroy the economy of the city of New York and that he doesn’t make it unsafe in New York City. And I have a lot of power over the budget of New York City, so he’s going to have to behave himself when I’m governor,” Blakeman warned, adding that people are desperate for change in “every place” he goes.

“As I said, people are miserable under Kathy Hochul … How can you be the most overtaxed state in America? How can electric bills be 70 percent higher than the national average if your leaders are doing a good job, and Kathy Hochul is doing a terrible job. So people are leaving our state in droves. Businesses are leaving, taking valuable jobs. So we need a whole fundamental change in the way we do business. And like I said, I run a county that’s larger than eight states, and I know how to get it done,” he added.

According to reports, Hochul has agreed to participate in a debate with Blakeman.

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