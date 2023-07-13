Social media users unleashed their fury when Maybelline posted a video Wednesday of a man using the makeup company’s lipstick.

“Of course we have @amazon prime day deals @ryanvitabeauty!!! Click on the link in our bio to shop our bundles while this offer lasts! Hurry prime day ends tonight!!!!! #maybellinepartner,” the company said in the video’s caption.

Ryan Vita’s makeup review featured the man, whose beard appeared to have a bejeweled hair barrette in it, putting on the lipstick and telling viewers to “check out this color and shine!”

However, social media users were quick to criticize the makeup company for the advertisement, one person writing, “Wtf did I just watch? This really isn’t helping to promote your products!”

“What the hell are you!!! Differently not normal!! Shame on these makeup brands that support this nonsense!” another user replied.

“Why are you using MEN TO ADVERTISE THIS? I can’t picture myself wearing any of your lipsticks when all I can see is a whole ass beard and mustache!!! Enough already!” yet another person commented.

Maybelline recently decided to team up with Vita, who is described as a biological male who wears women’s clothing, according to Breitbart News.

“Maybelline is the latest corporate brand to embrace gender non-conformity as a key tenet of its marketing philosophy,” the outlet said.

In April, social media users called for a boycott of Maybelline after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender man who believes he is a woman.

Video footage shows Mulvaney in a white robe while applying makeup. Moments later, he appears with his hair in an updo and wearing a pink outfit and jewelry:

Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline 💄 The new face of Maybelline, ladies!

Mulvaney has also been at the center of the Bud Light boycott after the company began advertising with him.

Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal-NROC poll found in March that a growing number of Americans believe acceptance of transgenderism has gone “too far.”

“Republicans (75 percent) are far more likely to say society has gone too far in accepting transgenderism than Democrats (15 percent),” according to the Breitbart News report.