Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, former NFL player Jack Brewer slammed former NFL quarterback turned woke activist Colin Kaepernick for comparing the league’s draft process to slavery.

A partial transcript is as follows:

ANCHOR: What is your reaction to Colin Kaepernick comparing the NFL to slavery?

JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity in any country in the world. And so this one hurts me because every day I get up and I go out and try to help young African-American boys become men.

…

You have kids that are already hopeless and then you go out and push this mentality and you’re supposed to be someone that’s a leader. Think about the movement that this guy started, the opportunity that he has that he could actually come and promote positivity to young Black men. Telling them how great this country is. He doesn’t have that spirit in him. He has an evil, anti-American spirit and it’s sick and disgusting. One more thing. That even Netflix, someone that big and popular, would even put something out like that to penetrate the mind of these kids should be illegal.