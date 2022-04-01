VIDEO: Dodgers’ Will Smith Booed by Fans After Oscars Slap

Will Smith
Actor Will Smith’s unprovoked assault on Chris Rock was an event that had real consequences for Will Smith’s everywhere.

First, there was Will Smith the podcaster and video game designer who found himself on the business end of a fiery tweetstorm posted by America’s most notorious hot-take artist, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

But the carnage for the unfortunately named Will Smith’s did not end there.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith was vociferously booed by fans on Thursday at Spring Training.

The booing of Smith, something that doesn’t normally happen to him, follows actor Will Smith’s unprovoked slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.

As Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson reports:

Chris Rock took the stage and joked that he can’t wait to see Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in GI Jane 2. As the crowd laughed, the camera panned over to Will Smith, who walked up, wound up, and slapped the hell out of Chris Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith shouted.

“Okay. I will.” and stunned Rock said.

***Language Warning*** 

Smith apologized to Rock on Monday. The comedian has declined to press charges.

