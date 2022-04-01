VIDEO: Dodgers’ Will Smith Booed by Fans After Oscars Slap

Actor Will Smith’s unprovoked assault on Chris Rock was an event that had real consequences for Will Smith’s everywhere.

First, there was Will Smith the podcaster and video game designer who found himself on the business end of a fiery tweetstorm posted by America’s most notorious hot-take artist, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The shit was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

But the carnage for the unfortunately named Will Smith’s did not end there.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith was vociferously booed by fans on Thursday at Spring Training.

Will Smith — the Dodgers' star catcher — was booed today in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/g46DaBEukQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 31, 2022

The booing of Smith, something that doesn’t normally happen to him, follows actor Will Smith’s unprovoked slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday.

As Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson reports:

Chris Rock took the stage and joked that he can’t wait to see Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in GI Jane 2. As the crowd laughed, the camera panned over to Will Smith, who walked up, wound up, and slapped the hell out of Chris Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith shouted. “Okay. I will.” and stunned Rock said. ***Language Warning***

Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/O31850Qx74 — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2022

Smith apologized to Rock on Monday. The comedian has declined to press charges.