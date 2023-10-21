Former MLB Pitcher Arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder

Dan Serafini, a former MLB 1st round draft pick in 1992, was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Lake Tahoe, California, in 2021.

Serfini, 49, and his alleged accomplice, Samantha Scott, 33, were arrested in Vegas and Reno, respectively, on Friday after a two-year investigation into the murder of Robert Gary Spohr, 70, and the attempted murder of his wife, Wendy Wood.

Both Serafini and Scott reportedly knew the victims. The crime occurred at Spohr’s home at Lake Tahoe.

“Today, justice was served,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo told reporters. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of truth.”

Security footage from the house showed a masked, hooded man walking up the driveway.

According to police, Spohr had been shot once. Wood had been shot at least twice but survived her injuries. She died one year later.

Serafini was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, where he spent the first three years of his career. After that, he pitched for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Colorado Rockies.