NBA Player: Tyreek Hill’s Behavior Showed Black Americans ‘How Not to Act when Being Pulled Over’

NBA star Jonathan Issac is scolding NFL player Tyreek Hill for being a negative role model in the wake of his actions during a traffic stop last week.

A bodycam video of Hill being pulled over by police for speeding through a road work zone last Sunday has gone viral, attracting a lot of support for Hill, who claims the Miami-Dade Police did him wrong.

But Orlando Magic player Jonathan Issac is not one of those excusing away Hill’s actions that day, Fox News reported.

Issac took to his X account and blasted Hill, writing that the video should be “shown to every Black boy on how not to act when being pulled over.”

“It’s immature as Black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his caliber. Neither side has an obligation to be nice… but 9.99 times out of 10 you gone get what you give with LE. especially when you’re being pulled over for a valid reason… That’s fair… There are unjust exceptions/escalations, of course,” Issac wrote on Tuesday.

“This wasn’t anyone’s best moment on both sides. A nothing burger imo,” he added in his post which also contains a video of the traffic stop.

In a reply to one of his respondents, Issac added that young black men must be “over vigilant” in how they act among police officers.

“Agreed! Can’t deny that! Given the historical aspect I think it’s important to be over vigilant with the young people of our community.,” he said to someone who said the video should be a lesson to everyone.

The traffic stop has been a controversial incident since Tyreek was detained by police only hours before the Miami Dolphins met the Tennessee Titans on the field later that night.

Hill was pulled over for going 60 MPH in a 40 MPH construction zone but compounded the matter by refusing to leave a tinted window rolled down and then refusing to immediately exit the car when police ordered him to do so. He was physically pulled out of the sports car, put face-first on the ground, and handcuffed.

The player was later given citations for speeding and refusing a lawful order of a police officer.

