The University of Nevada Women’s volleyball team has remained defiant in their decision to forfeit the match against a team with a transgender player despite the school’s insistence they go through with it.

Speaking with The Reno Gazette-Journal, Sia Liillii, a senior and team captain for Nevada, said that the team will not meet San Jose State on the court.

“I know what our team is going to do, and we are going to have integrity,” Liillii said. “I think this is the toughest thing our team has gone through, but I’m just glad I have so many brave young women behind me, and I get to be the captain of this team.”

The University of Nevada women’s volleyball team initially said that it would be forfeiting its match against San Jose State University due to the presence of a transgender player, citing safety and fairness. They would be the fifth team to have forfeited against SJSU. However, days later, University of Nevada officials said that they would go forward with the match even though the team had decided to forfeit.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the school’s statement said.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin,” the school continued.

“The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment. The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match,” it concluded.

Liillii told The Reno Gazette-Journal that the team had lengthy conversations with Nevada Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe, but the school will not change its mind.