WATCH: Vikings’ Cam Bynum Pays Tribute to Olympic Breakdancer ‘Raygun’ While Celebrating Interception: ‘Been Saving It’

It was probably only a matter of time before an NFL player incorporated the “Raygun” into a celebration dance, and that time has come.

After intercepting quarterback Mac Jones and sealing the victory against the Jaguars on Sunday, Vikings cornerback Cam Bynum hit a move to everyone who watched the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He hit the Raygun.

“I’m a big fan. She went out there and had fun, and that’s what I do on the field,” Bynum said, according to Fox Sports Australia. “I’ve been saving for that, and it’s been a while since I did a celly.”

Bynum added, “It’s been a few weeks [preparation]. I can clown like she did. It didn’t take too much effort.”

Arguably, Bynum did the Raygun even better than Raygun did the Raygun. You be the judge.

The interception was Bynum’s third of the season. The win improved the Vikings record to 7-2 and dropped the Titans to 2-8. Next up, the Vikings will continue their AFC South road trip and take on the Titans.