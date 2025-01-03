Aunt of Former Princeton Football Player Murdered in New Orleans Terror Attack Shares Message of Faith and Forgiveness

The aunt of Tiger Bech, the former Princeton football player who was killed during the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans, says that the family is relying on their faith in God to get them through this terrible event.

Cheri Bech told Fox & Friends on Friday that God is with them.

“It’s honestly remarkable. You know, as devastating as this is, God is so present,” the young man’s aunt Cheri Bech said.

Tiger, who was living in New York, was in Louisiana on a vacation and was celebrating on Bourbon Street when terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar drove his truck through a street full of New Year’s revelers.

Bech, a native of Louisiana who played high school football at St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly kept on life support until his family could be contacted, KLFY-TV reported.

“On New Year’s night, we had learned of the news of Tiger. My daughters and I were sitting at our dinner table, and one of my daughters looked at me and said, ‘Mom, you know, someone killed my cousin. And I forgive him,'” Cheri told Fox News.

“It’s through our faith in Jesus that we’re able to forgive such a heinous act of crime against just innocent people,” she added.

Cheri also shared a key Bible passage that is guiding her family this week.

“This scripture that just keeps popping up, because like I said, God just keeps showing up in just such remarkable ways. And that’s Isaiah 41:10. ‘Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand,'” Cheri recited.

“I want everybody to know that all the Bechs are praying for all of the other victims’ families. You know, it’s a difficult road, but together we can all get through it. And we have a huge core family,” she said.

Tiger’s brother, Jack, posted a message on social media, saying, “Love you always, brother! You inspired me everyday, now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Tiger Bech played for Princeton from 2016 to 2018 and became a stockbroker at a New York firm after college. He was only 27 when he was killed.

