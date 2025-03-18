Knicks Game Delayed After Actor Tracy Morgan Vomits Courtside

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan fell ill and vomited on the floor, as he sat courtside for the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden Monday night.

The incident occurred during the third quarter, and the game had to be delayed while others attended to him and tried to assist him.

“Meanwhile, there’s a little delay here,” said play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco. “They’re cleaning up courtside. I believe a fan lost the contents of their stomach courtside, and it is currently being dealt with. Steph Curry is coming up next here on ESPN in the doubleheader.”

Initially, broadcasters did not reveal that the fan in question was Morgan.

The delay lasted about ten minutes. Eventually, Morgan was taken away from his courtside seat in a wheelchair.

https://twitter.com/realJoshBrownie/status/1901804368992534572

If you recognize the man standing off to Morgan’s left, that’s because it’s Sopranos actor Steve Schirripa.

“We hope everything’s good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks guard Josh Hart said after the game. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Morgan later revealed that he had become sick due to food poisoning.

“I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he joked (?).

The Knicks won the game 116-95.