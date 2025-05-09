Coroner: John Elway’s Agent, Jeff Sperbeck, Died of Blunt Force Head Trauma

More details are emerging about the death of NFL Hall-of-Famer John Elway’s long-time agent as authorities are now officially ruling that he died from blunt force trauma to the head, TMZ reports.

Elway’s long-time friend and agent Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died on April 30 after falling from a golf cart being driven by Elway in what was deemed a “horrific accident.”

Sperbeck reportedly fell out of the back of the golf cart in La Quinta, California, on April 26 and hit his head on the asphalt.

Elway made the call to 911, according to reports. Upon arrival, paramedics found Sperbeck unconscious but still breathing. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died four days later.

Law enforcement quickly determined that the April 26 incident was all just a terrible accident, and no foul play was suspected. They added that Elway did not appear drunk and that alcohol did not appear to have played any part in the accident.

“It is common practice for medical personnel, whether it be an ambulance personnel or hospital personnel or even fire personnel, to call us after the scene of an accident because something doesn’t look right. And this was not the case,” said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Elway’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, released a statement last Friday: “This has been a terrible time for everyone involved, and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family.”

He added, “As John grieves this unimaginable loss,” he continued, “we appreciate the efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident, and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend.”

Sperbeck’s family said Jeff “was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many,” who “will be profoundly missed by all.”

