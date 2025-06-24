Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Takes Strong Stand on Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has left no doubt where she stands on the issue of trans inclusion in women’s sports after a recent podcast interview.

On a recent episode of the MOMetize podcast, Randi Mahomes, an outspoken Trump supporter, brought up the controversy surrounding AB Hernandez, a high school transgender athlete in California who dominated female opponents at the recent state championships.

Host Tirralan Watkins queried Mahomes on the issue of fairness posed by the inclusion of transgender athletes.

“Personally, from being a woman and a girl and doing co-ed teams throughout my life and just having fun in sports, there is a huge difference between male and female,” Mahomes told Watkins. “There is a huge difference, and as a female, I just think that it is not a fair matchup. A transgender, I am OK with, I understand, I love everyone. But when it comes to physical strength and you know just our DNA I don’t think it’s fair.

“… I just think maybe they create a league that everyone that’s transgender could go to and have a fair game or activity. I just think there is a difference in DNA. I just think that women really need to be with women. And men need to be with men. I think that makes it fair. That is just my personal beliefs. Other places, you know, whatever, but I just think in sports and community, I just don’t agree with it just because physically women are not as strong as men.”

Mahomes is not alone in her beliefs. According to a recent Gallup poll, 69% of Americans oppose allowing males to compete in women’s sports.