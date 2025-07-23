Father of Jaguars Receiver Travis Hunter Arrested in Florida

The father of Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Travis Hunter has been arrested for a probation violation in Florida.

“Palm Beach County records show Travis Hunter Sr. was booked into jail on Tuesday on one charge of probation violation,” TMZ Sports reports.

According to court records, the specific allegation is that Hunter Sr. ventured too far away from his electronic monitoring device for 11 minutes on June 28. The father of the Heisman Trophy winner told authorities he was “moving too fast” and forgot it.

A test of the equipment conducted on July 4 determined that the monitoring device was functioning correctly. On July 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Hunter Sr. He has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Hunter Sr.’s probation stems from a 2023 traffic stop in which officers determined he had both guns and drugs in his possession.

News of Hunter Sr.’s legal problems came to the fore in April when he had to obtain special permission to travel to Green Bay to be with his son at the NFL Draft. A judge did grant permission for Hunter Sr. to travel to Wisconsin for the draft.

The Jaguars begin training camp on Wednesday.