Michigan Reveals Why Staffer Involved with Coach Sherrone Moore Wasn’t Fired

The University of Michigan is finally explaining why the woman who was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with coach Sherrone Moore was not fired.

The university claims that its standard practice policy prevents it from terminating staff member Paige Shiver. Specifically, Policy 201.97 addresses the treatment of employees in relationships with supervisors or others in higher positions.

The policy states: “A Supervisor may not, implicitly or explicitly, initiate or attempt to initiate an Intimate Relationship with a Supervisee over whom they exercise supervisory authority.”

The policy adds that any such relationship must be reported to an “immediate superior.” Moore was required to report the relationship himself, but he did not, according to the New York Post.

The policy also states that any two employees involved in such a relationship must agree to a mediation plan, “with the outcome being to remove supervision and/or influence over a Supervisee when an Intimate Relationship exists.”

The school adds that firing a subordinate is not permitted under its policies because subordinates have less power to resist advances from superiors.

In fact, over the summer, when the school first began investigating the relationship, both Moore and Shriver told school officials they were not engaged in any such relationship. But more recently, Shriver reportedly approached the school president and the school board of directors and admitted to the affair. She also brought evidence in the form of call logs, texts, and other proof.

Moore was fired shortly after Shriver — whom the school has still refused to name publicly — presented her case.

The coach was arrested later that evening after he drove to Shriver’s home, broke into the place, and threatened violence against her and himself.

Moore, 39, is married to his wife of ten years, Kelli. The couple shares three daughters.

Moore appeared via Zoom video for the arraignment on December 12.

Moore had only one more regular-season game to coach before his arrest and led the team to a 9-3 record this season. He leaves his position with an 18-8 total record as the Wolverines’ coach.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston