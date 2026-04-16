The Mets Yet Again Decline to Hold a Jewish Heritage Night

The New York Mets will once again not hold a Jewish Heritage Night celebration this season.

The team’s official 2026 special events calendar is bereft of any celebration of Jewish heritage, despite playing in a town closely tied to the U.S. Jewish community, as Kevin Deutsch noted on Substack.

“The shameful omission stands out in the team’s packed slate of identity-based events this season,” Deutsch wrote. “The Mets have scheduled heritage and theme nights recognizing Italian, Puerto Rican, Japanese, Korean, Irish, Dominican, and Mexican communities, along with Black Legacy and Pride celebrations. Jewish Heritage Night, a fixture on the schedule in previous seasons, is absent from both the team’s promotional materials and theme-game listings.”

The team did not drop the ball on recognizing Jewish fans just this year, though. In fact, the team dumped Jewish Heritage Night back in 2023. However, given the large Jewish community in New York and the surrounding area, many on social media expressed their disappointment in the team for not recognizing Jewish heritage.

“A great number of my friends and followers are Jewish, and they are understandably upset at this decision,” one fan wrote on X.

A fan on Reddit said, “Yeah, noticed that too. Disappointing.”

“In a city of 20% Jews, the Mets have decided that they will have no Jewish Heritage night in 2026,” wrote CUNY professor Jeffrey Lax.

The Mets had previously done away with their Korean Heritage night, but this year it is back on the schedule.

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