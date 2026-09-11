Boy Pays Tribute to 9/11 Grandfather He Never Met by Telling Him About NBA Championship: ‘Knicks in 5’

Memorials pay tribute to lost loved ones and convey messages of affection. Occasionally, they even include a sports update.

As family members who lost loved ones during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 paid tribute to their fallen family members on Friday, one particular young man delivered a message to Andrew Ira Rosenblum, the grandfather he never met, by celebrating the Knicks’ championship win.

“You blessed us with the Knicks, and this year we got our first championship,” the young man said. “Knicks in five,” he said before adding, “You also cursed us with the Jets. We’re still waiting on that one.”

As for the Jets, the young man is asking a lot of his grandfather.

The humorous sports tribute was well-received, earning several laughs from those in attendance at the Ground Zero memorial.

“Andrew Ira Robenblum, 45, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald — a financial firm where 658 employees died when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower,” the New York Post reports.