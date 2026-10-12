WATCH: Dan Campbell Pays Emotional Tribute to Wife of Lions Broadcaster After Her Death at 63

After the Lions’ 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team paid tribute to Cindy Miller, the wife of long-time play-by-play man Dan Miller, after she passed from cancer on Saturday at 63.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave Miller the game ball during a postgame news conference.

“This ball goes to Dan Miller…it’s been a tough road for him, salt of the earth man. Dan is salt of the earth, and I know this has been hard, but now I know Cindy’s at peace. We love you, Dan,” Campbell said, according to the New York Post.

Miller had taken the night off from the broadcast booth over the passing of his wife only the day before.

“Our thoughts are with Dan right now, all weekend, and for the future, with the loss of his wife of 33 years, Cindy, a couple of days ago,” Lions broadcaster Jason Benetti said during the pregame show. “Dan is one of the most remarkable people I have met in my time in Detroit. One of the most sincere human beings you can possibly dream of, a fantastic voice of the Lions for more than two decades. And it is very hard to have him be at home under the circumstances…our hearts are with you.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also shared heartfelt comments about Miller’s loss.

“He’s just an important piece of the culture here; he really is,” Goff said of the broadcaster. “His voice is Lions football, and he means a lot to us; he’s part of our family.”

Cynthia “Cindy” Miller frequently attended Lions home games and was often seen in her usual seat in the fifth row behind the team’s bench.

Dan married Cynthia, a Westwood One Radio producer, in 1993, and the couple had four children.

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