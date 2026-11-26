Terrell Owens, former star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, alleged that the NFL has a racist double standard, citing the responses to quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ criticism of Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers sparked controversy this week when he alleged that Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has poor professional behavior, saying that he was “snoring” during meetings and even concluded a recent halftime speech by saying “one, two, three, Packers.” According to ESPN, several sources have confirmed Rodgers’ account.

In an 11-minute Instagram live video this week, Terrell Owens said that the NFL has a racist double standard, arguing that he would have been excoriated if he did something similar to Rodgers during his heyday.

“This is the double standard of how white players get treated, and how black players get treated,” Owens said. “Everybody’s always like, ‘why does it have to be about race?’ That’s a good damn question. Why does it? Why does it? Why does it have to be about race? Why can’t everybody be treated equally?”

Owens notoriously had a poor relationship with then-49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia, and the former wide receiver said in his video that Garcia would show up to practice “inebriated.”

“I used to smell alcohol on his breath when we came in the meetings, sitting in the front row,” Owens said. “So if you’re going to talk bad about me for saying that, say the same thing about Aaron Rodgers that’s going on in his rant, about his coaches and things that were possibly supposed to be kept in-house.”

“That’s what I’m talking about. There’s the double standard. Look at the color of the two players. That’s all I got to say,” Owens added.