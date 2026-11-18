The recent rash of burglaries of the homes of prominent athletes has found yet another victim, this time American tennis star Sloane Stephens.

Law enforcement sources in Los Angeles tell ABC News that Stephens’ residence was the target of a burglary attempt on Tuesday night after being alerted by a silent alarm. Upon arrival, officers found a shattered door and two masked intruders inside the residence.

The intruders fled, leading LAPD officers on a chase that ended with the burglars’ apprehension. In all, three men were arrested in connection with the burglary of Stephens’ home and another residence in the area.

The intruders did not manage to steal any property from the home, police said.

As for Stephens, the 2017 US Open champ was not home at the time of the burglary, and she has not offered any public comment on the incident.