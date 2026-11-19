Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter said Thursday that cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been sent home and will miss Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers, after the 10-year veteran said on his podcast that the city is “best at making criminals.”

Minter said the deactivation covers a single game. Humphrey, who has started all 10 games this season, will not practice this week.

The coach told reporters the decision was reached inside the building.

“Internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we’ve decided to deactivate Marlon for this game, this upcoming week,” Minter said.

The remark came on the most recent episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show. Asked what Baltimore is best at making, Humphrey first offered The Star-Spangled Banner and National Bohemian beer. Then came the line that got clipped and passed around social media.

“They’re best at making criminals,” he said. “Yeah, no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

The episode is no longer posted on his YouTube page.

Humphrey apologized Wednesday in the Ravens’ open locker room, a day before the team acted.

“I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here,” the four-time Pro Bowl selection said. “I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and I just like to apologize for those comments.”

Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott argued the apology fell short.

“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Scott said in a statement posted to social media, calling Baltimore “a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives.”

The mayor then turned to Humphrey’s own position, insisting he wondered how the player would feel if prominent Baltimoreans implied the city “once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.” He invited the cornerback to sit down with him and Baltimoreans who have re-entered the community.

Minter described the player as contrite.

“He’s very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city,” the Ravens coach said.

Baltimore’s crime rate has drawn repeated criticism from Republicans. President Donald Trump called the city “out of control, crime-ridden” in an August 2025 post on Truth Social and said he would send in the National Guard if the city needed help.

Minter declined to say what Humphrey must do to return for Week 12 against Houston.

Not everyone on X sided with the mayor. Users replying to the New York Post’s post about the remark said the cornerback had the city pegged.