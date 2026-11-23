Titans linebacker Jaylen Harrell has been accused of assaulting an Uber driver and causing a “serious” car crash that sent him to the hospital on Friday.

A Tampa Police Department report alleges that Harrell attacked a rideshare driver. At the same time, the car was in motion, causing the driver to swerve and smash into another car and then a utility pole, the New York Post reported.

The 24-year-old player’s head smashed into the windshield, knocking him out.

“We have been in constant communication with Jaylen’s family and are still working to gather more information,” the Titans said in a statement. “At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.”

The player’s condition has not been publicly updated, but the team noted he is still hospitalized.

The rideshare driver suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the car the rideshare driver hit was not injured.

Harrell has missed the season due to an ACL injury suffered during the preseason.

The Titans selected Harrell in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he finished his rookie season with 13 combined tackles. He played 17 games that season and started in two. He has 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Harrell is a 2020 graduate of the University of Michigan, where he was a 2023 CFP national champion.

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