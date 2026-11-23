President Donald Trump praised Nvidia’s board for reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, saying his leadership is important to the company and the American economy.

Trump said the U.S. government has no evidence Huang engaged in unlawful conduct and no reason to believe his return poses a national security risk.

Trump told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street after Huang’s reinstatement that “sex sells, fellas” and that the ordeal “could be a net positive.”

President Donald Trump on Monday lauded Nvidia for reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, saying his leadership is vital to America’s success.

Trump took to Truth Social as the news broke that Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously decided to bring Huang back after a brief hiatus.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote.

Huang resigned on November 12 following media reports that U.S. authorities had obtained intelligence of an affair between Huang and a woman allegedly recruited as a Chinese asset. As Breitbart News’ John Carney noted:

Huang resigned following reports that U.S. authorities had obtained intelligence that he was having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman alleged to have been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. U.S. authorities have been investigating whether her former company, Megaspeed, diverted advanced chips in violation of export controls. The Commerce Department began examining Nvidia’s sales to Megaspeed last year.

Trump said Monday that the United States does not have evidence that Jensen Huang engaged in illegal conduct.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” he wrote.

Trump encouraged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation of its compliance with U.S. export controls.

“Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security,” he added.

Trump on Monday morning also appeared on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street to discuss Huang’s return. Trump told the program that “sex sells, fellas.”

Trump added that he thinks the whole ordeal “could be a net positive.”

“He’s apologized for that to the company, to the country, and to his family and his wife, who’s a fantastic person. I know her; she’s a fantastic woman, by the way. And they’ve accepted… and I think everyone’s accepted now,” he said.

“I actually think it could be, I mean, it sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive,” he added.