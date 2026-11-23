During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” outgoing House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) acknowledged that Democrats would use their House oversight powers to pursue President Donald Trump and his administration.

However, he said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and his colleagues will have difficulty justifying their pursuit of Trump while having not pursued then-President Joe Biden when they were in the majority.

“All right, I think you and I know the answer to this question,” host Trey Gowdy said. “But for our viewers, are there any limits on what House Oversight can investigate? I mean, can they go look at private citizens and their business dealings, or does there have to be like a legislative hook?”

Comer replied, “Well, there’s supposed to be a legislative intent, especially for subpoenas, but a lot of what Garcia will do will be geared around generating tweets and getting appearances on the evening MSNBC shows. We’ve already seen that, and one thing that you’ll find fascinating, Trey, is that he doesn’t want to have as many lawyers as a normal Oversight Committee chair, like you or I did, he wants to have more influencers. So, they’re going to be employing a bunch of influencers, and their communication staff and the Oversight Committee is going to be significantly larger than your or my Oversight communication staff was, which shows that you know, there’s not a lot of substance as to what they’re trying to do, it’s more political stunts and political theater.”

“Now, I think that some of the Oversight that Garcia has mentioned in some of those interviews is legitimate oversight if it’s done within context, if it’s transparent,” he continued. “But again, you have to show legislative intent. And one thing that Garcia and incoming Judiciary Chairman Raskin will have a hard time explaining is if they believe in you know, going after a President and their side deals and things like that, which I believe in, but why didn’t they do anything when we were doing that with the Biden investigation? And I think that for all their criticisms of the Biden administration, they will try to do a lot of things that I did, to try and get bank record and things like that, which I think is obviously fair, I tried to do that, but the fact that they fought me tooth and toenail in the Republicans on the Oversight Committee to try to get, you know the truth out about the Biden family and their secret deals, which, unlike some of the things that they criticize the Trumps on, that we all know about, that no one knew about, no one knew for sure that the Bidens took $5 million from China until we subpoenaed the bank records.”

“And then, while we’re at it, you and I know the Oversight Committee is supposed to be about identifying and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government,” Comer added. “The Democrats have never shown any examples or any desire to do anything about fraud, especially in the welfare programs. Any time we’ve investigated fraud, they’ve tried to say that these investigations were racist or that we were cruel and things like that. So, the committee’s purpose is to go after waste, fraud, abuse in tax dollars, they will not do that. And then, when you go after people or people in the private industry or public officials, you’re supposed to have a legislative intent by it and the fact that they’ve always opposed previous legislative attempts to fix ethical concerns, I think they’re going to have a hard time accomplishing the goal.”

Follow Jeff Poor on @jeff_poor