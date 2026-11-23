Investors cheered Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia, sending stocks soaring Monday morning.

The S&P 500 rose four percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped six percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4 percent.

Shares of Nvidia climbed 30 percent after the company’s board announced Huang was back at the helm of the chip designer and President Trump celebrated the return.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

Nine of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 rose in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday. The top-performing sector was information technology, which rose 8.5 percent. The consumer discretionary sector climbed 3.6 percent and communication services rose 3.4 percent. Consumer staples dipped 0.4 percent and the energy sector slipped 0.1 percent.